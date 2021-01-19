Two teens killed in shooting identified

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroners are identifying two teenagers who were fatally shot Sunday in Oakwood.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Clayvonte M. Sloan, of Rantoul, was the 15-year-old who was killed.

Sloan was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m. Sunday in an operating room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Northrup says. He adds an autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the 19-year-old victim as Wyatt Bailey. He was from Oakwood, the coroner says.

Bailey’s autopsy was completed Monday, according to McFadden.

VCSD and the two coroner’s offices continue to investigate the deadly shooting.

Additionally, investigators said three minors and one adult were taken into custody.

VCSD and the coroner’s office continue to investigate the deadly shooting.