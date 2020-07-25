Teen gets hate for wanting rally

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year old says he is facing racism from other students after wanting to bring a rally to his hometown.

Kobe Clark says because he wanted to celebrate the Black Lives Matter movement he has faced derogatory and discriminatory language from others online. Clark says people started creating social media accounts mocking him within the last week, but he says this is not the first time something like this has happened.

“I decided to let my social media platform know in case anyone wanted to come,” says Clark. “I received some good news and people were supporting me and i was appreciative of that, but there were some people who were not happy with that.”

He says these posts are from about a dozen fellow students.

“It hurts,” says Clark. “It does not feel good when people don’t like you or just have a bad feeling about you. It especially hurts when you have multiple people not liking you.”

“We have alerted law enforcement regarding the situation,” says Unity Unit Seven Surperintedndent Andrew Larson. “Unit Seven will not condone any bullying of any kind or discriminatory statements.”

Village leaders in Tolono say they have not been contacted about a rally yet. The group considering bringing the protests says there is nothing concrete yet, but Clark hopes this type of event can spark change in his small town.

“I just hope that there’s nothing like that targeted towards anybody, but specifically people of color or minorities,” says Clark. “I just don’t want any hatred of that because of something they can’t control and something that’s beuatiful.”

Clark says he will be going to Centennial High School in Champaign in the Fall. One of the reasons he is switching school districts is because of that hate in the past.