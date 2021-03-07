Teen found with state trooper’s stolen rifle after squad car break-in

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Macon County teenager is charged with a felony after law enforcement recovered a stolen police rifle during a search of a Maroa home.

An emailed statement from Illinois State Police (ISP) says a District 10 trooper, who lives in Maroa, reported Friday morning that his squad car window was smashed in and a M4 rifle was missing.

ISP says his squad car had been parked overnight in the driveway of his house. Zone 5 investigators then responded, police say.

Detectives then got a search warrant for a home in Maroa, ISP says. Police recovered the M4 rifle along with several other stolen guns, the statement says.

Maroa’s 19-year-old Zion Hoffman was arrested, troopers say. Court records say he is charged with possession of a stolen weapon, with a bond set at $20,000.

The teenager was released Saturday afternoon after posting bond, records say.

The statement says two minors were also detained before being later released. Charges are pending review by the State’s Attorney’s office.

State police say they are continuing to investigate. No further information was immediately available.