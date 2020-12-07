Teen drives people to donate blood with RC Fest

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — One teenager from Tolono is dedicating himself to donating blood.

Adam Munds is 19-years-old, so he’s only been able to donate blood for the past few years, but he’s known firsthand the importance of blood donations.

When he was born, he needed several platelet donations because of medical complications. From a very young age, he’s known that blood donations saved his life.

As a child, Munds grew to love monster trucks and remote-controlled (RC) cars. In 2010, the young boy turned that love into RC Fest.

“It started off as a fun way to give back with my friends and family and something fun to do over the summer,” Munds says.

He started RC Fest when he was just 11-years-old. Since then, he hasn’t looked back, using the event to do as much as he can to make a difference.

Soon, RC Fest would become a staple in Tolono. Munds has decided he will start using the proceeds to donate to the blood center — a cause he identifies with the most.

Each RC Fest is followed immediately by a blood drive so others can donate too.

“Nobody is more creative than Adam in attracting people to donate blood. Who’d put RC Cars and Trucks and blood donating together? Now they’re completely inseparable.”

Now at just 19-years-old, he’s a regular blood donor too. His most recent RC Fest was held in August, where he raised just over $2,000 and donated 15 pints of blood.

The Tolono teen was at the the blood donation center on Saturday to donate the latest proceeds of his very own remote-control car fest.

“I know right now with COVID, there’s really a need to donate more blood. Even during the summertime, it was really needed,” says Munds. “The money always helps out to fund everything that happens here at CBSI and Mississippi Valley.”

Munds says he already looking forward to the next RC Fest and is hoping next year he can donate even more.

If you’re feeling inspired to give back, you can join WCIA on Dec. 28 – Jan 2. for our Gift of Life Blood Drive. You’ll be able to schedule appointments with Community Blood Services of Illinois in Urbana, Springfield, Danville, and Mattoon.