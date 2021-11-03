Teen donates benches made of recycled plastic caps to St. John’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager recently made a unique donation to St. John’s Children’s Hospital.

Carter Etheridge collected more than 300,000 bottle caps for a year and turned them into benches. He said completing this is the final step for him to reach the Eagle Scout rank.

According to Etheridge, he spent a lot of time walking around St. John’s outdoor space when he stayed there to recover from getting his appendix removed. When Etheridge heard the hospital was remodeling, he wanted to do his part.