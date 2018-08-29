Local News

Teen dies after Tuesday night shooting

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 04:41 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:00 AM CDT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A teen died after a shooting at Paula Drive and Larkspur Lane.

Police were called to the scene around 8:30 pm, Tuesday for a call of shots fired. They found 16-year old David Sankey with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he died. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. 

