Teen attacked at party

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is seriously hurt after his grandma says he was attacked by people he barely knew. The grandmother says he has a broken knee-cap and other injuries. She wants the people who did it to be brought to justice.

The teen’s grandma, Jeannine Ray, said the kids were just hanging out by a fire on Saturday night. A group 17-year-old Chase Lang didn’t know came up and started attacking him.

“There’s like eight or nine different stories, but his has never changed. He said it was just… he wasn’t real sure what it was, and they were just all standing around. And it was just by a kid that he really didn’t know a lot about, was the initiator,” said Jeannine Ray.

Lang said he barely had time to process what was going on when it happened. There were around 15 kids involved in the fight. Lang has neck injuries along with his broken knee-cap. Ray says another teen has a broken jaw as well. Lang is a soccer player at Danville High School. He won’t be able to play this year because of his injuries.

The house where the fight happened is in the Vermilion County Sheriff’s office jurisdiction. WCIA reached out to them, but we have not heard back.