Teen arrested for deadly shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A teenager is in custody following a deadly shooting Sunday morning in Urbana.

Police officers responded to the 1000 block of South Smith Road at 7:08 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. There they discovered a 20-year-old man had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Carle Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Champaign County Coroner later.

Police identified 18-year-old Amahrion Lee as a suspect for the shooting and arrested him near his home in Champaign. Lee has not been charged yet but faces first degree murder and home invasion charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information, photos or videos is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers’ website or by submitting a tip through the P3 Tips app.