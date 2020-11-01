Ted x UIUC relieves students’ stress with Car Smash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–TED x UIUC had students relieve their stress by smashing a car on the South Quad.

Students lined up with golf clubs and baseball bats to take their swing at the s-u-v for thirty seconds.

TED x is an on campus RSO that organizes TED talks for students. The RSO’s president Kelsey Handschuh said they wanted to give cooped up students at of their dorms a chance to let loose.

“We’ve had six months of sitting in front of screens just talking as a coping mechanism for what’s going on,” she said. “But sometimes, you just need to smash some stuff.”

The money raised during the car smash will help TED x prepare for its annual spring conference.