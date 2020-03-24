Tech company hiring to keep remote businesses online

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — At least one area business is reaching out for new employees including remote workers. Simplified Computers is an affiliate of Champaign-based Pavlov Media.

The 25-year old local computer company is looking for experienced customer service and technical support candidates. Those with good people skills who are tech-savvy are encouraged to apply.

The company is making the move specifically to assist remote workers and businesses which may be in need of help with secure virtual networks.

“Our Simplified Computers team has exceptional computer experts and customer service staff, “ said Mark Scifres, CEO of Pavlov Media. “We see a demand, not just now, but in the future for telecommuting as businesses hire remote employees. That means an increased need for secure, high speed connections.”

The company is also accepting appointments for in-store services and accommodates curbside assistance to keep people from having to come into the store. Managers also say all products are sanitized when they are received and before they’re returned to the customer.

