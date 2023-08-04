DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic home in Danville has been in disrepair for years, and its state has people wondering and debating about its future.

It’s who used to live there that makes it notable. Famed actor Dick Van Dyke spent 20 years, including his childhood, living in the home on Hazel Street.

But decades later, it is falling apart. Windows are broken, there is trash all around and neighbors are calling it an eyesore.

Byron Boyd has been living down the street for over two decades. He said that when he first moved in, it was being kept in order by the people living there. But after they left, the house’s condition went downhill.

“I see people putting their stuff in it, their junk in it,” Boyd said. “Nobody cares at this point. It just needs to be knocked down.”

Henry Sago frequently visits his family who lives next door. He said the property still has intrinsic value.

“I believe a lot of people would like to see, go inside the house and see everything,” Sago said. “What he had done, because he’s been in it since he was a kid.”

Sago said turning the house into a museum could give people a chance to learn its history.

“It’s just about helping our population to get better,” he said. “You know, because we got the high school right here, and this area should be getting better.”

Boyd said some of the other houses on the block are looking worse for wear too. He added that the abandoned house might even be a safety concern.

“It’s messing with our property values, of course,” he said. “And it could possibly end up, a lot of abandoned houses end up catching fire.”

Both Boyd and Sago agreed that in its current state, the house is dragging down the neighborhood.

“Rebuild it, restore it,” Sago said. “I don’t believe they should tear it down.”

They also agreed that talking about it has gone on too long.

“People keep having hopes saying they’re going to fix it up. It just needs to go,” Boyd said. “People procrastinate. Procrastinators usually don’t get it done.”

The Dick Van Dyke Foundation said in 2016 that it had plans to clean up the property and turn it into a place for young, accomplished performers from the area. But that plan hasn’t come to fruition.

WCIA also reached out to city administrators to get their thoughts on the matter but didn’t hear back.