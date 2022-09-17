CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday, motorcyclists around the area teamed up to start preparing for the holidays.

Over 100 bikers gathered together, donating money and toys for kids in Champaign and Vermilion counties.

After leaving Mid-state Cycles in Champaign, they rode to Gibson City, ultimately ending in Rantoul with an auction.

Deanna Zehr, an Eastern Illinois Abate member, said each ride is special and heartwarming.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” she said. “I’ve been involved in Abate for over 20 years, and I’ve been lucky enough to take the toys to the different places and it’s just awesome.”

This was the 38th “toy ride.”

Zehr said they’ll take the money raised and buy toys themselves, and donate all of them in December. They work with many different organizations such as Generations of Hope, Crisis Nursery and Cunningham Children’s Home.

If you’d like to donate money or toys, drop by Mid-state Cycles before mid-December.