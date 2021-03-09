Teaching on TikTok

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Teachers will do just about anything to help kids learn, and for some, that means making TikToks.

Danielle Murchison and Illyanna Lopez teach math at Jefferson Middle School in Champaign. They’ve had to spend a lot of time alone in the classroom during the pandemic, so over the summer they came up with a new way to engage with students: social media.

“Kids are on TikTok all day. And so if they can use those popular songs and dances and trends to learn math, I mean why not? It’s fun for us, and if school’s not fun for us, then it’s not fun for them,” says Lopez.

TikTok is a video app that’s grown a lot in popularity — especially with young people. Murchison and Lopez post videos about math equations and expectations for students when they’re inside the building. The videos have been a hit with students.

“It blew my mind cause I would have never thought they would make TikToks … I think it’s important because the videos are mainly aimed at our grade level — and students who are coming in that grade level the next year — so they kind of get an experience of what they’re gonna learn that next year,” says 7th grader, Peyton.

Students know the app well. They spend hours on it and have learned its algorithm.

“You like video games, they’re gonna start showing you video games. You like sports, they’re gonna start showing you sports,” says 7th grader, Jamal.

Teachers knew they needed to meet students where they were — which led them to the app.

“In a year that’s been this pandemic, you know we haven’t had the best ways to build relationships with students in person. And so through social media, we’re building relationships,” says Lopez.

Whether it’s building a relationship — or teaching kids about fractions — Murchison and Lopez have no plans of turning back.

“The idea is if this is where students are, it’s up to teachers to kind of grow with them. I mean teaching is constantly changing; the way that we teach, the way we convey messages, the way that we get students to understand — it is evolving always … And I think if you just establish that comfortability and those relationships, that’s the only way you can grow and become a stronger teacher,” says Murchison.