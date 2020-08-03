Teachers union voices concern over Champaign’s reopening plan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Federation of Teachers has released a statement criticizing Unit 4 Schools’ “Framework for Reopening.”
The Federation said it does not endorse the guidelines because it isn’t safe enough.
One of the issues the union highlighted in its statement is the new high school plan, which splits students into two groups and allows them to follow their regular daily schedule on their designated days. The Champaign Federation of Teachers said this plan “introduces even more exposure than the first plan.”
The statement also pointed to protocols for keeping teachers safe.
“We know the District cannot guarantee safety,” union leaders stated. “But it can guarantee protocols will be in place. We want clear lines of responsibility and accountability to be part of the plan.”
The Federation also took issue with the district’s plans for staff engaged in distance learning, saying it suggests all staff will be in buildings and arguing “our most vulnerable members remain uncared for.”
According to the framework released by the district, “staff members engaged in distance learning will be assigned within their normal building when space and conditions allow.”
WCIA reached out to Unit 4 Schools for a statement in response.
“I have been meeting with CFT Leadership for the past several weeks to address concerns. I have also been meeting with parents and community members. I provided additional updates today to our certified staff as we work to reopen our schools. The District cares about its teachers, staff and our students. I will continue to collaborate with all our stakeholders as we work to reopen schools for the Fall.”Dr. Susan Zola, Superintendent