Teachers union voices concern over Champaign’s reopening plan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Federation of Teachers has released a statement criticizing Unit 4 Schools’ “Framework for Reopening.”

The Federation said it does not endorse the guidelines because it isn’t safe enough.

One of the issues the union highlighted in its statement is the new high school plan, which splits students into two groups and allows them to follow their regular daily schedule on their designated days. The Champaign Federation of Teachers said this plan “introduces even more exposure than the first plan.”

Courtesy of Unit 4 Schools

The statement also pointed to protocols for keeping teachers safe.

“We know the District cannot guarantee safety,” union leaders stated. “But it can guarantee protocols will be in place. We want clear lines of responsibility and accountability to be part of the plan.”

The Federation also took issue with the district’s plans for staff engaged in distance learning, saying it suggests all staff will be in buildings and arguing “our most vulnerable members remain uncared for.”

According to the framework released by the district, “staff members engaged in distance learning will be assigned within their normal building when space and conditions allow.”

WCIA reached out to Unit 4 Schools for a statement in response.