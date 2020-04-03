Teachers show support for students through parade

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Blue Ridge School CUSD #18 teachers were showing their support for their students during a Friday parade.

Teachers drove their cars from Farmer City to Bellflower to Mansfield. Some had signs on their vehicles that read “We miss you” for their students to see as they drive by. This comes as schools across the state are closed over COVID-19 concerns.

In a Facebook post from the school district, they said they were excited to see their students while maintaining social distancing. Teachers and parade watchers were urged to wear blue to support their school.