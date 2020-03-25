Teachers host parade to see students

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It has been almost two weeks since Governor Pritzker temporarily closed schools in Illinois, and while teachers cannot have students in their classroom some in Westville hit the streets to see them from afar.

Teachers at Judith Giacoma Elementary wanted to let their students know they miss them. With the help of a fire department escort, they had a parade.

“This is awesome,” says kindergarten teacher Amy Parcot. “We had a retired teacher that had an idea and posted something on Facebook that she saw other people doing this and she said, ‘You guys should do this.'”

Over 40 teachers took part in Wednesday’s event. They say it was a much needed break to be able to see their students. The sentiment was shared by families on their front porch and on social media.

“All the feedback I’ve seen, I’ve been reading every post to try and keep up with what’s going on,” says Jeni Young. “Way positive reactions, people saying how positive this is, how this is great for the community. We’re not doing this just for the kids but for the community also.”

The event was put together quickly. Even a few junior high teachers came out to take part. The parade was a welcome change compared to an empty classroom.

“To be able to do something like this for the kids who are missing school and who we’re missing,” says Young. “To be able to go around the town and show them that we’re still here, we just can’t be in the building right now. We still care about them and we’re thinking about them everyday is so huge.”

The teachers will be back for another parade on Monday. They are going to visit students in more rural areas they were not able to get to Wednesday.