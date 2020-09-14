Teachers hold Black Lives Matter march

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The C-U Black Teachers Alliance is hosting a Black Lives Matter march to bring awareness to the treatment of black children within the school system. They want to see strides towards change by addressing systemic racism within Unit 4 schools.

They said change can start with allowing Black Lives Matter signs within Unit 4 schools. The march will start at Westview elementary and will end at the Mellon administrative building. The Unit 4 school board will meet at 5:30 pm for their school board meeting. One of the items on the agenda is determining if Black Lives Matter signs will be allowed to be displayed within schools.