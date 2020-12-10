Teachers get creative to accommodate safe learning, smaller classrooms

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — This has been a year of adjustments for us all, but few know the struggle as well as teachers. Today we got a first-hand look at how teachers at one central Illinois school are learning to improvise.

“We wanted to be in school if we could,” explained 5th grade teacher Erin Remington.

Teachers there made it their mission to find a way to make that happen.

“The principal was very open to all of our ideas, and said, well, what if we were able to use our teacher’s aides? And we departmentalized and we move from class to class so that each group of kids could see each teacher every day,” she explained.

To keep class sizes small, teachers divided their classrooms into three groups. They wheel over to them using carts, or portable desks, if you will.

“It’s kindof intense and fast because we’re moving 90 minutes and we move to the next group, 90 minutes, and we have to stay on schedule,” said Remington.

For some, that means some quick navigation.

“Somedays it takes us running to get there, yes, but we figure it’s kindof like out physical fitness build into our day now too,” explained 4th grade teacher Kim Clemmons with a laugh.

But with such a hectic schedule, teachers like Cassie Mitchem are putting in extra effort to keep kids engaged.

“It’s important to make school fun this year because with everything that’s different, we really need to build in that time to build relationships with kids,” explained Mitchem.

They say it was surprising to see how quickly students adjusted.

“Every week, we’re changing things up and are doing something different, and they’re just like… what’s gonna be new this week, Ms. Wright?” explained 4th grade teacher Maddie Wright.

It’s those students who keep these teachers coming back each day, no matter what 2020 throws at them.

“The community of Fisher is just here for us, and they’re not judgmental. They just know that we’re all doing our best, and we’re trying to make things work for our kids. And I think that it’s going pretty well… as well as can be expected,” said Remington.

Fisher has in-person classes every day of the week except for Wednesdays when they do virtual learning, and the building is cleaned and sanitized.