Teachers excited as students head back to in-person learning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s more than one full year since students of Decatur Public School District have stepped foot in a classroom. That is soon about to change as schools re-open for in-person learning on Monday. Teachers say they’re ready for it.

Decatur is one of the last school districts in Central Illinois to bring students back to school in-person. They tried twice before, but ran into some problems with transportation.

Teachers say not knowing when, or if, they were going back to the classroom, was frustrating.

Beth Williams teaches at MacArthur High School. She said, “I was actually in my classroom spacing out my tables 6ft apart and getting everything ready when I got the email saying we’re not going back, we’re having issues with the buses, so we’re gonna push it back.”

Luckily, they were able to find the silver lining. Tom Beller teaches at Stephen Decatur Middle School. He said that this back-and-forth gave teaches time to get vaccinated.

He also said that it’s “going to be strange going into this now that we’re gonna have kids in front of us and kids online at the same time.” Classes will be taught in a hybrid fashion, but many teachers agree that some face-time is better than none.

Mary Rossi teaches at Hope Elementary School. She said she is so excited to be back with her students, and also excited to get back her “why.” She explained that her “why” means her reason for going into education in the first place.

Once school starts on Monday, there are just nine weeks of the school year left. Teachers say they plan to make the most of it.