Teacher turns criminal past into learning lesson

BEMENT, Ill, (WCIA) — A woman with a criminal history is being hired to teach in the school district.

Monica Hall wants to use her past poor decisions as a cautionary lesson for students. In 2009 the then-Champaign firefighter, set her car on fire to commit insurance fraud as well as a co-worker’s truck to cover it up. A decade after the arson, she has rebuilt her life and is being given another chance to teach.

On Monday night she was officially hired to teach physical education and health. There are certain crimes that will prohibit a person from being granted a teaching license. What Hall did was considered property damage and doesn’t disqualify her.

Hall made history as the first female Champaign firefighter. That career was cut short when she reached her breaking point. Hall says, “I lost everything. I was homeless for nine months.”

After serving four years probation, she knew it was time to get back what she lost and be better than who she was before. Hall says, “Hard work will get you back to where you need to be. You can’t ever give up. There is a road that is going to be extremely difficult. There will be times when you want to quit. There will be easier routes to go and you can’t chose those routes.”

She had taught before, so she chose to go back to education. She appealed to the Illinois State Board of Education last year to get her teaching license back. Hall Says, “At first they were going to deny it.” But after pleading her case, the board reinstated her credentials.

Superintendent Sheila Greenwood says, “I think she’ll be a great addition for us in the district and i think the kids and parents and staff are going to be very appreciative of miss hall.” She says she has full confidence in Hall and “We feel really positive about this and everybody deserves a second chance.”

Hall wants to use her mistakes to help guide kids in a better direction. She says, “You will fail at something. It may not cost you everything that you have but you’ll fail. But you can come back. Have faith in yourself and other people. Listen to your heart and don’t be afraid to come and talk about your problems.”

She will start teaching this upcoming school year.

Hall coached basketball for the past two years in the Monticello School District. Superintendent Vic Zimmerman says, “We have not had any concerns during this time. She taught in Monticello schools years ago prior to leaving to work at the Champaign Fire Department. We are aware of her history…Sometimes people deserve a second chance.”