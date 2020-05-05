Teacher puts on trainers for next life lesson

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area early childhood special education teacher is special in more ways than one. Krista Overstreet works at the Urbana Early Childhood School.

She ran her first full marathon this weekend, despite the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon being postponed. She pounded the pavement without fellow racers to keep her motivated. Staff and fellow teachers did turn out to the sidelines for moral support and to cheer her on her amazing, single-handed feat.











But more than just running the race, Krista ran in honor of one of her students who has a rare disorder called Rett syndrome. It eventually robs children of the ability to speak, move or function independently. Krista raised more than $1,000 for Rett syndrome research and awareness.

Looks like her lessons extend far beyond a school’s four walls.