TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents in Taylorville are demanding answers if the environmental conditions in town are causing a spike in cancer cases.

A group of residents believe land from an old gas plant is causing cancers like glioblastoma and leukemia. According to a release from the group My Community My Family, Ameren and the Illinois EPA have been working on cleaning up the site, but right now, there is just an open pit marked with “No Trespassing” signs.

A spokesperson for Ameren told WCIA the company was working with the Illinois EPA on a pilot program remediating the land via deep soil mixing below groundwater. Odors was reported from the program, and the federal EPA asked Ameren to stop the pilot program while they investigate.

Representatives from Ameren and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency are scheduled to speak to the residents Thursday evening and answer questions about the site.

From 1892 until 1932, Central Illinois Public Service Company ran a gas plant on the southside of town. Coal tar was created as a byproduct of the gas, and when the plant was shut down, tanks of coal tar were left buried.

Even though Congress passed a law requiring companies to help clean up hazardous waste sites in 1980, CIPS did not notify the government about the coal tar contaminants until five years later.

This would not be the first time the site caused cancer. Four children in the town were diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare cancer, between March 1989 and August 1991. The Illinois Supreme Court found CIPS’s actions caused the children’s cancer, and awarded the families $3.2 million in 1998.

