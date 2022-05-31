TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville radio station WTIM donated more than $6,000 to the community on Tuesday when it wrote checks to three local nonprofit organizations.

The money came from the ticket sales for a banquet on May 6 recognizing the station’s 70th anniversary and fundraiser for the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce. WTIM paid for the venue, food, entertainment and decorations to make sure all ticket sales went to the nonprofits.

WTIM gave $3,080 to the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce, enabling that organization to continue being the gateway for the community. The station also gave $1,520 to the Taylorville Public Schools Foundation to continue providing educational opportunities for teachers and students in the community. Another $1,520 was given to the Taylorville Food Pantry to buy food for needy families.

In a statement, WTIM thanked the 140 people who bought tickets to the banquet.

