TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department posted a warning to Facebook on Tuesday about a new phone scam that has been gaining traction within the community.

The scam involves someone pretending to be the call recipient’s loved one and claiming to be either in legal trouble or in the hospital. The scammers then ask for the recipient’s help in paying bail money or medical bills.

People who receive a phone call like this are advised to hang up the phone and to send the scammers no money or personal information. People are further advised to call the loved one the scammers were pretending to be to confirm their safety and well-being.

People are also told to warn their family and friends who do not use Facebook about this scam.