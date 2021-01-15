Taylorville Police warn parents about monitoring kids’ social media use

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department warned parents about websites and apps being used by children that make them vulnerable to child predators.

Some of those sites include Monkey.cool, Omegle and Abeedesk. Police said these apps and websties are used to chat with strangers.

“We want to make more parents aware of these websites, in an effort to prevent more children from becoming a victim,” said officers. Police encouraged parents to talk to their kids about social media and monitor their internet usage.