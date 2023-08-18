TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — As wildfire recovery efforts continue in Maui, one Central Illinoisan is doing what he can to help.

Terry Wright is collecting donations for recovery efforts. He partnered with Samaritan Purse, a Christian organization that specializes in providing for victims of conflict, disaster, famine and epidemics throughout the world. 18 Central Illinois banks are providing drop-off locations for people to give money.

Wright said he’s helped with several efforts like the war in Ukraine and is always looking for an opportunity to do good in the world.

“A lot of times people, they want to do good for others and they just need a little nudge to convince them to go ahead and follow through with their original idea,” Wright said. “That’s kind of what I try to do: urge people to follow through on wanting to be helpful to people, encourage them and try to make it as easy on them as possible.”

Wright said the deadline to accept donations is Sept. 29. He said people can also use the address below:

P.O. Box 3000

Boone, NC 28607

Memo: Maui

To: Chris Johnston