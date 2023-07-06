TAYLORVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s no easy feat to create a live news production, and for dozens of teens in Our Town Taylorville; they’re learning how to do it for the first time in the classroom.

They use big computers with Adobe programs, a green screen, various cameras and lots of lighting for shows. Some students are sharpening their skills in front of the camera, and others would rather stay behind the scenes.

Whether their passions lie in directing, producing, writing, or anchoring, 45 Taylorville High School students are getting a hands-on, professional experience through “Tommy TV.” They work together to create live broadcasts for everyone in town to see.

Mylie Sims, a senior in the program, knows storytelling is important.

“Being able to inform people on things they maybe didn’t know about or didn’t know the whole story, I really like to be able to continue to do that,” Sims said.

A lot of students focus on all things sports.

“We really like to tell the stories of our athletes,” Anthony Rivecco, a student in the class, said. “The challenges that they have to overcome.”

And others don’t have a preference.

“All the different activities that go on at school, not just about our class or our clubs, but we get to tell other classes’ stories and other people’s stories,” Sims added. “It’s just really fun to do.”

Many people in Our Town Taylorville watch the shows and said they’re thankful for the coverage. It’s a compliment that means a lot to the students.

“To be able to put those videos out where they know what’s going on, it makes me grateful that we can share that with the community,” Rivecco explained.

Tommy TV is inspiring many to turn it into their careers. Brian Short, a recent graduate, is pursuing a journalism degree at Ball State University in Indiana. Down the road, he hopes to work with the St. Louis Blues.

The students said they’re learning so much more than just writing, camera and editing skills too. They’re also learning how to lead groups and work as a team, especially in chaotic sporting environments and under tight deadlines.