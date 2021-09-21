Taylorville firefighters: House and vehicle fires early Tuesday morning

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville firefighters were sent to South Boch Street and Route 29 for two fires that happened Tuesday morning.

Officials said the firefighters headed to the 1600 Block of South Boch to help with a reported residential fire at about 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews found a vacant house that has already collapsed. They successfully put out the fires and cleared the scene by 5:00 a.m. The crews were sent to another fire on Routh 29 at 8 a.m. It was a vehicle fire.

No one got hurt in either fire, according to officials.