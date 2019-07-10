CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county clerk’s office is starting a new program Wednesday.

It’s the first of six Tax Town Halls being hosted throughout the summer around Champaign County. Kicking off the first one in Urbana. The Town Halls are designed to teach anyone about the tax cycle in Champaign County. It’s an idea the county treasure brought to the table and the county clerk’s office helped organize. They will explain things like how bills get to your home or business, what your tax dollars go towards, and how tax bills are calculated. Employees from some of the counties offices like the county assessor and treasurer will be there to answer questions people may have and explain what they do.

They want to provide as much information as possible to help the public understand what’s going on especially after the delays they experienced this year. They say because of changes in Springfield, there was a delay in getting all the information needed to calculate tax bills this year. It’s examples like this one they want to help people better understand.

“I do think the education id tremendous for all of us. because the more we understand how the process works, I think the fewer misnomers that we’ll have and miseducation that’s out there, which leads to a lot of cynicism,” Aaron Ammons says.

The Town Halls are open to any taxpayers in Champaign County and free for them to come.

Here’s a list of all the dates an times:

Time:

5:30pm—7:30pm

Dates and Locations:

July 10 Brookens Admin Center—Lyle Shields Meeting Room

July 24 Mahomet Public Library

July 29 St. Joseph Public Library

August 7 Rantoul Public Library

August 15 Tolono Public Library

August 19 Champaign Public Library

