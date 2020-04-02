Breaking News
Health department announces first COVID-19 case in county
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH announces 715 new COVID-19 cases; 16 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Tax services limit client interaction

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — While some businesses are slowing down, tax services are hard at work getting things together for the new deadline. But being at work doesn’t mean they aren’t taking serious precautions.

At Holder & Associates in Champaign, they aren’t letting any clients in the building. Instead, they’re asking people to drop paperwork off at the door. That means communication is mostly through email and over the phone.

“We have a whole pocket of clients who like to meet up close and in person, who want to show our accountants things in person. That’s what been difficult. We’ve always had either an online or an internet presence that was available, but not everyone wants to use that,” said co-owner Ginny Holder.

They are also mailing tax returns instead of letting people pick them up. As a reminder, the tax deadline is now July 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.