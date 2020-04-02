Tax services limit client interaction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — While some businesses are slowing down, tax services are hard at work getting things together for the new deadline. But being at work doesn’t mean they aren’t taking serious precautions.

At Holder & Associates in Champaign, they aren’t letting any clients in the building. Instead, they’re asking people to drop paperwork off at the door. That means communication is mostly through email and over the phone.

“We have a whole pocket of clients who like to meet up close and in person, who want to show our accountants things in person. That’s what been difficult. We’ve always had either an online or an internet presence that was available, but not everyone wants to use that,” said co-owner Ginny Holder.

They are also mailing tax returns instead of letting people pick them up. As a reminder, the tax deadline is now July 15.