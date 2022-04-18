CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday is Tax Day and they are due in the mail by 11:59 p.m. But quite the line built up at Champaign’s post office on Mattis Avenue as people waited to mail out their forms.

Several viewers called the WCIA newsroom to share their concerns about the long lines and not being able to mail their taxes. One person said he waited all day before deciding to leave and come back. Another said that he went to another post office after seeing how long the line was.

“I was here waiting to pay letters, and there was apparently only one manning the desks,” one person said.

“This is my first time mailing my taxes,” another person said. “I did it e-file last year, I didn’t even know we’d have to wait in line.”

When our crews arrived around 7 p.m., there were dozens of cars in the parking lot and people were still waiting to mail out their forms.