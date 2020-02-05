Tax amnesty recovers millions

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state has raked in nearly $240 million of what it was owed. Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) said the funds are the result of its tax amnesty program.

Governor JB Pritzker proposed the program as part of last year’s budget. The Office of Management and Budget estimated the program would help recover $175 million in outstanding liabilities.

As of January 31, IDOR had verified $237,090,718.07 in qualified amnesty payments from more than 63,000 taxpayers. The initiative allowed qualified taxpayers to pay off any outstanding state tax liability and have corresponding penalties and interest forgiven.

Eligible taxpayers would have incurred tax liability between June 30, 2011, and July 1, 2018. Taxpayers had to fully pay their tax liabilities, submit original returns for any unfiled periods and amended returns for adjustments.

Payments for liabilities related to business income, sales tax and individual income tax accounted for more than 90% of the program’s receipts. More than $60 million of funds collected will go to local governments.

IDOR continues processing and certifying tax amnesty payments to ensure compliance with the provisions of the program.