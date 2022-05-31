When it gets hot outside, I always crave a delicious Chicken Salad Sandwich. With costs going up to buy it at restaurants and in the store pre-made, I wanted to figure out a low-cost way to get that same delicious taste at-home! Here’s my Chicken Salad recipe that will feed the whole family and then some!

Ingredients:

3 c diced cooked chicken (2 cans)

~ 1 apple diced, not peeled

1/2 c sliced grapes

3 stems of celery, sliced

1-2 seedless mini cucumbers

Rounded 1/3 c raisins

1/3 c plain yogurt

1/3 c mayonnaise

Dashes of salt, pepper, parsley and onion powder, to taste

Directions:

Prepare fruits and vegetables, slicing or dicing as needed

Combine everything into a mixing bowl, stir until mixed evenly

Enjoy with your favorite ways to serve

Store leftovers in an air-tight container for up to 5 days

Ways to serve:

Croissant Rolls Slices of Bread Pretzel Buns Crackers Lettuce Wrap Salad topping Tortilla Wrap

Tips/Additions:



Add any mix-ins you want! Chicken salad is versatile and can be made with lots of different things

– Sliced almonds

– Cashews

– Chopped Pecans

– Pineapple Tidbits

– Water Chestnuts

– Craisins

– Dried Cherries