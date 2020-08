CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Taste of C-U is celebrating 50 years but the event looks different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Champaign Park District has created a virtual taste guide. You can visit featured restaurants and try their “taste” special. The event is going on this entire week.

