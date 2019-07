ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new state task force will focus on making schools more inclusive for transgender students. Governor Pritzker signed an order yesterday to create the task force.

It will be made up of 25 people picked by the governor. They’ll study how schools are promoting LGBTQ rights and look for ways to make schools more welcoming and inclusive.

Their report is due in January 2020. Advocacy groups call it a positive step forward.