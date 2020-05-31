Target temporarily closing dozens of locations

MINNEAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) – Target is temporarily closing dozens of its stores in the United States as protests continue to erupt across the country, including one in Champaign.

WCIA crews saw employees turning people away Sunday afternoon.

Included in the closures are more than 100 stories across Minnesota, California, New York, Illinois, Georgia, Colorado, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas.

Seven are in Chicago. The Hyde Park, McKinley Park, South Loop, State Street, Streeterville, Wilson Yard and West Loop stores will temporarily close.

In a statement released Saturday and updated Sunday morning, the company says its focus is on employee safety and helping communities heal.

Target says the workers impacted by the closures will still be paid for their scheduled hours.

The Minnesota-based company is also helping its local community. Target says it will provide essentials to people living in areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul where the protests caused the most damage.

Looters ransacked a Target in Minneapolis and an Atlanta location was also damaged by demonstrators.