Target roof fire ruled as accidental

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters say a Sunday night roof fire at Champaign’s Target store on North Prospect Avenue was accidental.

Related Content Crews respond to fire at Champaign Target

Crews were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. Sunday. The Champaign Fire Department says the fire started on the roof of the building in an air handling unit.

WCIA was told Sunday evening that firefighters climbed the roof with an extension later and quickly extinguished the flames.

Customers were evacuated from the store shortly after 8 p.m. One employee said she didn’t have time to panic because they were rushed out so quickly.

Crews say the fire was contained to the roof of the building. Although staff reported smelling gas and smoke inside the building, the internal fire sprinkler system was not activated.