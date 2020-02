INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — A tanker truck carrying “some kind of fuel” overturned and caused a giant fire Thursday. It happened on I-70, near I-465 on the city’s east side.

The driver of the semi was pulled out by a Good Samaritan. He is being transported to the hospital now



This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic. Seek alternate routes @IFD_NEWS is in scene handling the fire now pic.twitter.com/aSj3QpEFG3 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 20, 2020

State police say the driver of the semi was rescued by a passerby, but is hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities say the fire was so intense, inspectors have to see what kind of damage the bridge sustained.