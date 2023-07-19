ARTHUR, Ill., (WCIA) — When you hear the words “drive-thru,” your brain probably goes right to picking up your favorite fast food… not a drive-thru safari. In Douglas County, that’s exactly what Aikman’s Wildlife Adventure is. It’s the first and only drive-thru park in Illinois.

James Aikman, the zoo’s founder, has a background in business and finance but has always had a thing for animals. About 10 years ago, he had a dream about starting a zoo. The next day, he had the dream again and he knew he had to do something.

“Probably as a four-year-old, I could tell you the names of most animals on the planet,” Aikman said.

Now, he spends his days at his zoo right outside of Arthur, taking care of animals in the walk-through and drive-thru parts of the property.

“These are our three bison. Binny is our big male in the middle. And then two females on both sides,” Aikman explained while driving through the park.

He never imagined himself owning and operating a zoo with his family. That was until 2013.

“I had a dream that my wife and I owned and operated a wildlife park,” he said.

So, after 22 months of researching and preparing, they purchased the former Rockome Gardens property and the dream came alive. Now, it’s home 240 animals from all over the world. They usually come from two different situations.

“One is individuals have an animal or two and for whatever reason need to find a new home for them,” Aikman said. “Another is other parks or zoos or facilities have so many animals they don’t know what to do with them all.”

Aikman has always called Our Town Arthur home.

“We knew we wanted this to be in the community to be a blessing to the community,” he said.

It’s drawing in 40,000 people from near and far every year. Aikman said they’ve seen the benefits it has on local economy, and he wants that to continue for years to come.

“We want people to come here and have an amazing experience to where they can’t stop talking about it even weeks after they’ve left the park,” he described.

The center is open Thursdays-Mondays for you to take your own ride on the wild side.

But, if you want to take it to the next level and spend a night or two among the animals, you’ll soon be able to do that too. They’re finishing up construction on an Airbnb right in the middle of the property. Aikman said construction should be done within the next month so people can make reservations soon.