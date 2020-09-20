Synagogue makes changes to Rosh Hashanah ceremony

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Things are looking different during the Rosh Hashanah ceremony, and you might have heard the difference in some Champaign Urbana parks. The Sinai Temple celebrated Rosh by blowing the Shofar. The Shofar is a ram’s horn that has been used for generations in religious ceremonies. The sound is seen as an alarm clock, waking people up to the new year.

The ceremony is usually done inside the synagogue, but Rabbi Alan Cook says he’s just happy to see people’s faces. “To be able to gather in person is wonderful, and to see other’s faces and to see that the richness and vibrancy of our Jewish community continue to reverberate much like the sound of the Shofar.” The holiday ends on September 20th at sundown.