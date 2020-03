SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Blue Dolphins brought home 48 medals out of 60 events at the Illinois Swimming Regional Championships in Bloomington.

Front Row, (l-r) : Johnathan Iacobazzi, Cadence Schmohe, Alivia Melvin, Madalyn Booker, Emily Crosier, Liam Donovan, Mason Booker

Back Row, (l-r): Gabrielle Spain, Miles Kersten, Matthew Wesselman, Ethan Schmohe, Mackenzie Erixon, Isaac Chambers

The team’s motto is “You earn your medals at practice, you pick them up at meets!”

