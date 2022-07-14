ILLINOIS (WCIA)–Whether you call it soda, pop, a soft drink—almost everyone has a go to soda. There is of course the debate between which is better–Coke or Pepsi, but neither win for the most popular soft drink in Illinois said Eat This Not That.

In a world with so many options, how do you pick just one? Regardless of your particular favorite–for Illinoisans the most popular fizzy sweet drink is Jarritos. Simply put, Jarritos is fruit-flavored Mexican Coke.

Eat This Not That had this to say about the most popular soda in Illinois, “You probably have a friend who swears by Mexican Coke. But what about Mexican fruit soda? Jarritos comes in many delicious fruit flavors, and it’s the perfect complement to a plate of tacos.”

Jarritos was founded by Don Francisco El Guero Hill, a chemist in 1950. According to Jarritos website, Jarritos is distributed in some areas of Mexico by Pepsi Bottling Group and Cott. Novamex owns the large independent bottling conglomerate which is based in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Jarritos is a fruity flavored soda that is less carbonated than other popular sodas. The word “jarrito” translates to “little jug” in Spanish. The reference dates back to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks from clay pottery jugs.

Eat This Not That is an online magazine about the favorite food and drink by State.