Suspects sought for shoplifting Champaign County Crime Stoppers Video

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Authorities want help identifying suspects connected to two shoplifting incidents.

About 1:30 pm, Thursday, June 6, officers responded to Macy's at Market Place Mall for a report of two suspects having stolen $490 worth of merchandise.

About 90-minutes later, the same two suspects reportedly stole an unknown amount of merchandise from Meijer's, in the 2400-block of North Prospect.

The suspects are described as a male, black and female, black, both between 25 - 35 years old. The man was wearing a white shirt, black pants, multi-colored jacket and black do-rag. The woman was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and blue jean jacket. The couple was seen leaving the area in a red Dodge SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 - TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com

