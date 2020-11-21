Suspect who robbed Koohinoor Indian Restaurant charged

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)–Champaign Police have arrested a man for robbing Koohinoor Indian Restaurant on Wednesday.

Gregory Lee Gates, 54, was stopped by an officer on patrol about a block away from the scene.

Gates confessed to the robbery, and said he was hungry, going through withdrawals and needed something. Police searched his living area and found a computer, charging cord and $1,400.

Because he had multiple convictions prior to this, dating all the way back to 1989, he will face sentencing as a Class-X felon, meaning he would receive a six to 30-year mandatory minimum prison term if convicted. His bond $50,000.