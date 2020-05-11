Suspect steals coat from packages

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police hope someone can help identify a suspected thief. It happened about 2:30 pm, Sunday, April 26, at the University Group apartment building in the 300-block of South First Street, Champaign.

Suspect ransacked packages and stole a coat from an apartment building in April. Call police if you can identify the suspect.

The suspect entered the building and ransacked packages in the lobby left for tenants. The subject stole a jacket, worth about $200, from one of the packages. The suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com