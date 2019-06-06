1  of  3
Suspect sought for attack & theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a strong arm robbery and battery. It happened about 3 pm, Monday, in the 300-block of South Durkin Drive.

The victim was approached by a suspect who started punching him, then fled with the victim’s backpack full of clothes.

The suspect is male, white, a slim build, very short hair and tattoos on his upper chest. He was wearing blue jeans and a black tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward. 

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties  
(217) 788 – 8427 
Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)

