Suspected serial bank robber strikes here

Mattoon Police Department

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Authorities, including the FBI, are searching for a suspected serial, multi-state bank robber.

Police were called to the Wood Forest Bank (WFB) in Walmart, in the 100-block of Dettro Drive, about 3:30 pm, Friday, May 31.

It's believed a bank employee recognized the suspect as the man responsible for having robbed a WFB in Shelbyville, Ind., earlier in the day.

While police were arriving for the report of a possible suspect, they received a report the bank was actually being robbed. The subsequent investigation determined the suspect had actually fled the location about one minute before police arrived.

Officials say the suspect was recognized by a bank employee based on an internal company email depicting the suspect in the Indiana heist including carrying a manila folder in both hold-ups.

It's not known if the suspect was armed, but investigators believe he is the same man who robbed one bank in North Carolina and two in Tennessee before hitting Indiana and Illinois.

The suspect is male, white, 25 - 30 years old, 5'8" - 5'10", 210 - 230 lbs. He fled the area in a blue vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus, unknown license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Officer Bill Dwenger

(317) 392 - 5108