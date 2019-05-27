Suspect in hostage situation killed by police
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) -- Authorities say a suburban Chicago officer fatally shot a person who fired at police during a hostage situation at a home that was on fire.
The Will County Sheriff's Office says Joliet police responded to a report of a domestic battery around 4:10 am, Monday. They say the residence was on fire when officers arrived.
Authorities say officers entered the home and were confronted with a "hostage situation." They say the offender fired upon officers, and an officer returned fire.
The offender was pronounced dead at the scene and a victim was taken to a hospital. Three officers also were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Will County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.
