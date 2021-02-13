Suspect in funeral home van theft charged

FESTUS, Mo. (WCIA) — The man and woman suspected of stealing a funeral home van with a body inside it have been found and arrested.

38-year-old Brian Schaake, from Springfield, Ill., has been charged with one count of stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and is being held on a $40,000 cash only bond. 31-year-old Christina Kalb, from Springfield, Ill., was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the second degree. She has been released from custody.

Officers found the stolen funeral home van Friday morning, just south of St. Louis, in Festus. The body was still inside it.

According to a probable cause report, an employee of William Harris Funeral Home stopped at a QuikTrip for gas on Thursday and left the vehicle running with the keys inside while he went into the gas station to use a restroom. The van was gone when he went back outside.

Surveillance video showed a man get in the driver’s seat and a woman get in the passenger side door and drive away.

Photo Courtesy: St. Louis County Police Department Facebook page





On Friday, someone saw the van at a nearby Wal-Mart and called police. Officers arrested Schaake and the woman in the store. Investigators said Schaake admitted to stealing the van with the woman.