Suspect in double homicide investigation dead

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The man wanted in connection to two murders within 24 hours has been killed.

43-year-old Matthew Borden was named a suspect in the death of Pamela Williams and Brian Musk (both from Iroquois County). Their deaths occurred within 24 hours of each other.

Borden (of Melvin) was found by Colorado State Police Sunday, driving a stolen car from Dexter, Iowa, on Highway 85.

Borden was killed after leading police on a high speed chase, before crashing his car and firing at officers.

Colorado State Police are now working with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Service as the homicide investigation continues.